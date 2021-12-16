Family stages protest against college student’s killing in fake police encounter

The family of a college student, Arsalan, who was killed in an allegedly fake police encounter in Orangi Town a few days ago staged a protest on Wednesday against the killing.
A large number of family members, relatives and neighbours of the deceased teenager gathered on the Northern Bypass and staged a protest that caused a massive traffic jam on the thoroughfare.
Upon receiving the information, a heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and the Rangers, reached the site to prevent any untoward incident. The protesters said police officials investigating the case were trying to save their fellow cops, including SHO Azam Gopang, and give them advantage in the investigations.
“The cops involved in the murder of innocent Arsalan Mehsud should be punished,” the protesters demanded. They claimed that the police investigators were building pressure on the families of the deceased Arsalan Mehsud and his injured friend Yasir.
“The police investigators are trying to only implicate a private person, namely Umair, in the case while saving their fellow cops,” the protesters claimed.
Arsalan’s father Liaquat Mehsud and All Pakistan Oil Tankers Association Chairman Shams Shahwani also participated in the protest. Earlier, SSP Suhai Aziz told the media that a transparent inquiry was being conducted and police officials from other district had been assigned the inquiry to make it transparent.
The protesters dispersed after four hours following negotiations with Zone West police chief DIG Nasir Aftab.
