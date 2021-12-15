Football team accorded warm welcome

CHITRAL: The football team of Chitral received a warm welcome upon reaching their home district after becoming the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Cup champions.
Chitral defeated the Balochistan’s leg champions Chaman’s Muslim Club 2-0 in the super final at the Tehmas Khan Football Stadium, Peshawar, to secure the honour of becoming super champions.
The players were received at the Lowari tunnel and people threw rose petals in all the towns and villages on the way to Chitral town. A grand event was also organised in honour of the players at the Chitral town.
