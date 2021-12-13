Omer clinches Essa Lab National Tennis title

KARACHI: Omer Shahid clinched the men's singles title at 10th Essa Lab National Tennis championship that concluded at Modern Club here on Sunday.
Omer thrashed Vinod Das 6-1, 6-1 in the final to claim the honor.
M Ahtisham of Lahore beat Raahim Veqar 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the final of under-18 singles to grab the title.
