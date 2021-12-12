Sufism can end extremism: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the saints have rendered immense services for the propagation of Islam and their abode is the source of forgiveness of mankind.

He said by following the teachings of these saints, extremism, terrorism and sectarianism can be eradicated from the country. The present day demands that the teachings of the saints be followed in the light of the Seerat of the prophet.

He expressed these views while addressing the second session of the National Shah Rukn-e-Alam Conference on the second day of the 708th Annual Urs celebrations of the great spiritual leader of the subcontinent, Hazrat Shah Rukn-ud-Din Alam. Qureshi said Pakistan has a special grace of Allah Almighty.

The future of Pakistan is bright. He prayed for its prosperity. The courts of Auliya Allah have always taught people love, brotherhood, peace, sincerity and humanity.

The one who sincerely follows the teachings of the saints will be successful in this world and in the hereafter.

He said that all those who came to the court of Hazrat Shah Rukn-ud-Din Alam did not return empty-handed.

He said commendable arrangements have been made by the Auqaf Department on his Urs. He requested the Aukaf Department to immediately execute the construction work at the shrines of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam, Bahauddin Zakaria and Bibi Pakdaman in Multan.

Speaking on the occasion, Khwaja Moinuddin Korija, Sajjada Nasheen of Darbar Khwaja Ghulam Farid of Kot Mithan, said Pakistan is facing difficulties and the government has full capacity to solve them.

He said he has been attending this Urs for 25 years and even today he has come here to attend it despite his illness.

He said shrines have always played an important role in the security and stability of the country.