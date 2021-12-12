ARCS delegates visit PRCS

Islamabad: Conflicts, droughts, epidemics, pandemics, food shortages, and translocations have massively impacted the people of Afghanistan. Pakistan will not leave the Afghans alone in the tough time they are currently facing. Together, both the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the Afghanistan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) will make efforts for relief of the underserved Afghans.
The Chairman of PRCS Abrar ul Haq expressed these views during a meeting with a five-member ARCS delegation that called on him here Friday for a discussion on common areas of interest.
The ARCS delegation was led by acting President Afghanistan Red Crescent Society, Moulvi Mati-ul-Haq Khalis. Other members of the delegation included Ghulam Habib Hassam, Inamullah, Abdul hai, and Abdul Baseer. The Vice Chairman of PRCS Asif Bajwa, Secretary General Dr. Adeel Nawaz, and other PRCS officers were also present.
Abrar termed Afghanistan as not just a neighbor but also a brotherly country. He asserted that PRCS would continue to provide services for Afghan people. Moulvi Mati-ul-Haq Khalis shed light upon the activities and humanitarian endeavors being undertaken by ARCS in Afghanistan. He particularly, praised the contribution of PRCS in mitigating the sufferings of Afghan people.
It may be mentioned that in October 2021, PRCS, in collaboration with Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS), extended food assistance to Afghanistan via Torkham border. Food packages were provided to 6,000 families.
