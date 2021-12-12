Pak hockey team reaches Dhaka

LAHORE: The Pakistan hockey squad has reached Dhaka for the Asian Champions Trophy.

Goalkeepers Waqar and Abdullah Ishtiaq left Karachi for Bangladesh on Saturday.

An official of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said that the visas for Amjad Ali and Mazhar Abbas are expected by Sunday (today) evening. “As soon as the visas are received, the senior goalkeepers will also leave for Dhaka,” he said.

The teams competing in the event are Pakistan, India, Korea, Japan, Malaysia and hosts Bangladesh.

The Asian Champions Trophy will begin on December 14 and end on 22. The event will be played in round robin league format. Pakistan will face Japan on 14 and India on 17.

Secretary General PHF Asif Bajwa said that senior goalkeepers will be part of the national hockey squad in the event if they reach Dhaka on time. He said that visa applications of senior goalkeepers were sent on December 4.