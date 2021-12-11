 
Saturday December 11, 2021
By AFP
December 11, 2021
BBC calls on Iran to end campaign against its staff

London: The BBC on Friday urged Iran to end what it said was a mounting campaign of threats and intimidation against its journalists and their families at home and abroad. The corporation said staff from its Persian-language service have endured a decade of harassment and attacks, including asset freezes and arbitrary arrest of relatives.