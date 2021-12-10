IHC seeks AG’s opinion on appointment of lawyer for Kulbhushan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought opinion from the attorney general of Pakistan on maintainability of the case seeking appointment of a lawyer to contest the appeal of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, after a new legislation was introduced by the Parliament.

A larger bench of IHC, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, heard the case filed by the Ministry of Law and Justice, seeking to appoint a lawyer to contest the review petition of the Indian spy in the light of the orders of International Court of Justice.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah pleaded that Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed was busy in the Supreme Court and prayed the bench to adjourn the hearing till the next date. On a question, he told the court that an Act was passed by the Parliament but the attorney general would give arguments on it. The court adjourned further hearing till January 27.