Thursday December 09, 2021
Libya upper house calls for election delay

By AFP
December 09, 2021
TRIPOLI: Libya’s upper house on Wednesday proposed delaying December presidential elections by two months, the latest dispute over the vote intended to help end 10 years of violence.

A United Nations-led political process targeting December 24 polls has been undermined by bitter divisions over the legal basis for elections and who should be allowed to run, with a string of controversial figures stepping forward.

The High Council of State, which is equivalent to a senate, suggested the presidential vote could take place in February to avoid further threatening the country’s political transition.