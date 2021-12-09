Libya upper house calls for election delay

TRIPOLI: Libya’s upper house on Wednesday proposed delaying December presidential elections by two months, the latest dispute over the vote intended to help end 10 years of violence.
A United Nations-led political process targeting December 24 polls has been undermined by bitter divisions over the legal basis for elections and who should be allowed to run, with a string of controversial figures stepping forward.
The High Council of State, which is equivalent to a senate, suggested the presidential vote could take place in February to avoid further threatening the country’s political transition.
JUBA: The United Nations on Wednesday warned South Sudan’s leaders that the young nation’s fragile peace process...
ABUJA: Gunmen in Nigeria attacked a bus in the country’s northwestern Sokoto state, causing a fire that killed 23...
BAGHDAD: Iraqi authorities on Wednesday repatriated 100 Iraqi fighters from the Islamic State group who were being...
GARDERMOEN, Norway: Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, this year’s co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, on Wednesday...
PARIS: The French minister in charge of small and medium-sized companies resigned on Wednesday after being convicted...
LONDON: Britain on Wednesday urged private Covid test firms to stop exploiting travellers, after a former competitions...