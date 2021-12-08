ILO training on ‘GET ahead TOT’ concludes

LAHORE: First global virtual training of trainers on Gender and Entrepreneurship Together called ‘GET ahead TOT’ by International Labour Organisation (ILO) ended.

There were 10 participants from five countries, namely Pakistan, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and Uganda. Those who got the training that spanned on five weekends, from 25-30 hours, were given certificates online from Geneva. In a closing ceremony attended by The News, the participants thanked ILO and David Katenderi, the ILO master trainer from Uganda who gave this training to train entrepreneurs. He came to Lahore in April this year to monitor training for youth under ILO-SIYB (Start and Improve Your Business) programme that was well-received here. Among those who got training in the recent ‘GET ahead TOT’ was an SIYB master trainer from Pakistan, Usama Bin Mansoor who heads business incubation centre at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

Speaking to The News, he said the International Islamic University in collaboration with the Bahria University, carried out training of entrepreneurs from North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Khyber District under Fata Economic Revitalisation Programme. “Of those trained were 45 percent females out of 360 people trained. I have already trained 700 people under SIYB programme by now which is going on since one and a half year and I am training more and more people,” said Mansoor. The training takes into account the global and the local context. Groups are made that do case studies and play business games. Learning becomes fun this way.