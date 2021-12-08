Arrangements for Pakistan-West Indies matches reviewed

A meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon reviewed arrangements for the One-Day International and T20 matches to be held between Pakistan and West Indies between December 13 and 22 in the city.

The meeting was attended among others by Additional IG Special Branch Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional Commissioner Karachi Jawwad Muzaffer, Deputy Commissioners Asif Jan Siddiqui and Irshad Sdhar respectively from East and South districts, and senior officials of the KMC and DMCs, traffic police, police and Rangers.

Memon was briefed about the arrangements being made to provide security and civic facilities during the series. The PCB’s general manager of the National Stadium, Arshd Khan, said guidelines for the cronavirus as issued by the National Command and Operations Centre would be followed strictly.

According to the guidelines, individuals above 12 are required to be fully vaccinated. “The access to the stadium will be granted upon the display of original ticket, CNIC and Nadra-issued immunization certificate for Covid-19.”