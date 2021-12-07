Sialkot incident: Bilawal for quick justice to save country’s image globally

ISLAMABAD: Demanding strict punishment for those involved in the killing of Sri Lankan citizen in Sialkot, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the country’s reputation can be seriously damaged if the family of Priyantha Diyawadanage does not get prompt justice.

“Had each and every point of the National Action Plan (NAP) been implemented, ghastly incidents like the Sialkot tragedy would not have occurred,” asserted Bilawal, adding that in order to eradicate extremism, all political and religious parties of the country would have to adopt a common approach. Bilawal said that the entire world, including European Union, was questioning about the measures taken by Pakistan against those who fanned hatred. "Instead of cosmetic measures, the government will have to take concrete steps in this regard," he maintained.

The chairman PPP criticised the PTI government over its move of releasing elements involved in the lynching of policemen last month in Punjab and added that such incidents were encouraging extremists. "To eradicate hatred in the country, it is necessary to target the thinking that tempts people towards extremism," he remarked.