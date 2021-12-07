10 POs arrested, arms recovered in Mardan

MARDAN: Ten proclaimed offenders, eight abettors and 103 other suspects were rounded up in search and strike operations here on Monday.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan had formed teams in all circles of the district for the search operations under the National Action Plan.The cops arrested 10 wanted men along with eight accomplices and also recovered 30 pistols, two Kalakovs, one rifle, one shotgun, and 608 bullets.

Also, the police personnel recovered more than 2kg charas and 86 grams ice while 10 unregistered tenants were also booked under the relevant law.Meanwhile, a pickpocket was nabbed while he was trying to rob a man in public transport. During interrogation, it came to light that he had accumulated more than Rs31,000 by thefts and he handed over the amount during the probe.