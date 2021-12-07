LG polls PML-N fields over 70 candidates in Haripur

HARIPUR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has emerged as leading party by fielding over 70 candidates for different seats, including the chairmanship of three tehsils, in the upcoming local government elections scheduled for December 19.

According to data available with this correspondent, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which managed to mainstream its political presence after remaining a banned outfit briefly, has fielded over 60 and Jamaat-e-Islami 20 candidates for different slots.

The ruling PTI has fielded only three candidates for the tehsil chairmanship and, interestingly, the party’s district president has got himself elected as general councillor unopposed while other office-bearers are contesting the election as independents.

The independent candidates are dominating the scene with highest numbers.According to officially collected data, there are a total of 540 seats allocated for the general councillor, 180 each for peasant workers, youth councillor, women and minority councillors in the 155 village councils and 25 neighbourhood councils of Haripur, Ghazi and newly-created Khanpur tehsils.

For a total of 1,083 seats of general, youth, women, peasant workers and minority councillors as many as 2,098 candidates have confirmed their candidatures after the completion of process of scrutiny, withdrawal and issuance of election symbols.

According to the final list of candidates, 1,102 candidates are contesting for the slot of general councillor, 197 for women councillors, 455 for peasant workers, 338 for the seats of youth councillors and only 6 as minorities’ candidates.

The official data of party candidates shows that PMLN fielded 71 for different slots, TLP issued tickets to 57 candidates, Jamaat-e-Islami 20, JUIF five, PPP four, ANP six, QWP six, Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek 12 tickets.

A total of 24 candidates are vying for the slots of three tehsil chairmen.The PTI, PMLN, TLP, JI have fielded their candidates in all the three tehsils while JUIF issued tickets to two candidates in Ghazi and Haripur. According to the official data, 79 women, 25 peasant workers, 51 youth councillors,18 general councillors and four minority councillors have been elected unopposed.