Muqam says govt has mortgaged economy

BATKHELA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial chief Amir Muqam on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rulers had mortgaged the country’s economy with the international financial institutions by taking huge loans on tough conditions and doing nothing for the welfare of people.

“Unfortunately, the country has an incompetent prime minister, whose government defamed Pakistan all over the world,” the PML-N leader said while speaking at a party joining gathering at Thana Baizai near here.

On this occasion, PTI divisional general secretary Muhammad Younas Khan along with scores of relatives, friends and supporters quit their party and announced joining the PML-N.

Amir Muqam said that the government was presenting minibudgets every fortnight by jacking up prices of oil, gas and electricity. “The sooner the masses get rid of the PTI fake government, the better it is for the country and the nation,” the PML-N leader said, adding that the rulers had failed in controlling inflation and poverty.

He said the rulers were faced with Nawaz Sharif phobia and could not see its own corruption and plunder. He said the poor people and youth were compelled to commit suicide due to price-hike of the daily use commodities and joblessness in the country.

He said the poor were unable to afford food and send their children to schools, adding that the PTI government had failed to fulfil its tall promises.

He said that the country and nation were prosperous until 2018 as the PML-N had started mega development projects in all sectors during its tenure.

“There was adequate electricity, terrorism ended, the economy was booming, poverty was alleviating, the gas too became available and people were getting employment,” he said and added the incumbent government rendered millions of people jobless instead.

Amir Muqam said that the PML-N was the only party capable to steer the country and nation out of the prevailing morass and put them on the track to development and prosperity.

“This is not a government but a mafia imposed to ruin every sector of the country and loot the masses,” the PML-N leader said, adding that the incompetent rulers had now increased the prices of ghee and cooking oil after flour, sugar, medicines, petroleum and gas.

He said the leaders of opposition parties were being harassed and victimised through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which aimed to divert the attention of the people from the high prices of medicines, flour and sugar and inflation.