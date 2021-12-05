 
close
Sunday December 05, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

IIU rector grieved

December 05, 2021

Islamabad: Mother-in-law of International Islamic University rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai has passed away. Her funeral prayer was offered in Quetta.

President of the IIU Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, vice presidents, deans, and other senior staff members expressed sorrow and grief on the death. They prayed that Allah Almighty rest the soul in peace.