Robbers make off with Rs5 million in two incidents

In spite of the strategies adopted by the Karachi police to curb the menace of street crime, robbers in the city continue with their looting spree without any fear. In two such incidents on Saturday, they robbed a mobile network operator’s franchise as well as a businessman.

A mobile network operator’s franchise was robbed in the Mehmoodabad area in broad daylight, with six men depriving the centre of Rs1.3 million, according to police sources.

They said five to six masked men barged into the franchise at around 11am and held the staff hostage at gunpoint. The robbers went to the cash counter and asked the cashiers to hand over all the money. After a brief resistance, they snatched Rs1.3 million from the centre and escaped.

Police said they have recorded the statements of the witnesses and are also checking for the availability of CCTV camera footage to help with the investigation.

Separately, an FIR was registered at the Ferozabad police station on the complaint of a man named Ahmed, a resident of Block-D in North Nazimabad and a businessman by profession.

Police said the man withdrew Rs3.5 million from a private bank on Tariq Road and left for his elder brother’s residence at the Ammar Tower in Block-2 of the PECHS.

Officials said that while they were getting out of the car, four men on two motorbikes stopped near their vehicle, with two of the helmeted suspects pointing their pistols at Ahmed’s family.

They made off with the Rs3.5 million packed in a bag lying on the back seat and in another one inside the trunk. They also snatched his mobile phone. Police said they have obtained the CCTV camera footage of the incident and launched an investigation.

Late on Friday night, a passer-by was shot by robbers in the Sharea Faisal police station’s jurisdiction. Police said Abdul Sattar, 31, was heading home when two men attempted to rob him near the Lal Flats in Block-10/A of Gulshan. Officials said the man tried to overpower the suspects, who shot him and escaped. The injured was taken to a private hospital. Police said a case was registered and investigations were underway.