Taxpayers ignored

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the FBR’s Track and Trace System (TTS), the prime minister praised the FBR for its performance. However, unless one feels that the collected taxes are contributing to the prosperity of the country and its people, one cannot be too thrilled. Salaried people always pay taxes as their taxes are deducted at the source. Despite this contribution, it is quite unfortunate that no legislation benefitting these people after they retire from non-pensionable jobs has been made. The incumbent government needs to take the matter seriously and should present a bill in parliament for arranging pension and medical facilities for retirees. This is the way welfare states work.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad