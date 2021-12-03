Chinese CG visits HMR: Water Front project meets Haji Rafique Pardesi

KARACHI: HE Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, Li Bijian called on the eminent businessman, Chairman HMR Group, Haji Muhammad Rafique Pardesi, in order to promote mutual interests. HE Li Bijian also visited HMR Water Front Project that includes 19 high-rise towers.
Immensely appreciating the beauty and durability of the project, HE Bijian said that Waterfront Project is going to create a history in the construction industry of Pakistan for its unique style of construction with branded accessories and fittings. He pointed out that it will prove to be a great benefit for people in future, providing ample employment opportunities to the local persons.
HE Bijian pointed out that the “tried and tested” strategic partnership between the two countries has a long history and there exist extensive contacts between our two peoples. Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Chairman HMR Group, Haji Rafiq Pardesi said that it is necessary for both countries, Pakistan and Chaina, to promote bilateral relations in various fields such as trade, economic relations, culture, science and technology and make this relationship truly meaningful in multipolar age.
