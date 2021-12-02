PM, CM asked to take notice of Broghil National Park affairs

CHITRAL: The polo legend and Broghil Village Conservation Committee president, Shahzada Sikandaul Mulk, on Wednesday asked the prime minister and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to take practical steps for preventing the Broghil National Park from ruining.

Speaking at a press conference, Shahzada Sikandaul Mulk along with Ikram Ali Shah, Taj Ali Baig and others said that Broghil National Park was established in 2010 and 12 villages were given to the Village Conservation Committee without taking the local people into confidence.

They said that the government step had deprived the people to keep livestock, which was one of the main sources of their livelihood in the remote area. They said that local people in Kaur Zone had been kept deprived of money generated through trophy hunting licenses, which was also a violation of rules and terms reached between the government and local community.

The polo player Shahzada Sikandaul Mulk said that the plan for Broghil National Park had been devised by certain persons in Islamabad, who were not aware of the ground realities and environment and culture of the area. He said that local people had not received a single penny despite the passage of 11 long years.

They threatened to quit the responsibility of providing security to the wildlife and precious Ibex in the Broghil National Park if their demands were not met forthwith.