Dir Expressway Project: ANP leader says funds by Korean bank lapsed

TIMERGARA: Awami National Party (ANP) spokesperson and former senator Zahid Khan on Monday claimed that 90 million dollars earmarked by a Korean bank for construction of 120 kilometres Chakdara to Dir expressway had lapsed due to disinterest of the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to journalists at Timergara, the ANP leader alleged that the Korean bank had taken back 90 million dollars it had provided during the previous government of PML-N for the construction of 120 kilometres Chakdara to Dir expressway.

“The ANP rejected renaming Abdul Wali Khan Timergara campus and ANP would strongly resist any such move,” Zahid Khan said, adding his party welcomed upgrading of the campus to a full-fledged university however renaming the institute and recruitment of out of district people in the varsity would not be tolerated at any cost.

“Will the government representatives tell us as to why classes in Timergara Medical College could not resume even after the PM himself laid the foundation stone eight years ago and that why the Koto hydel power project could not start functioning even after long seven years,” Zahid Khan questioned. He said the PTI government should complete its own projects instead of renaming the projects already completed.