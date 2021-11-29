JI seeks reserved seats for Pak expatriates in Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq has said that the government through a constitutional amendment should get seats reserved in the Parliament for overseas Pakistanis.
“Expatriates should elect their representatives from within the community instead of casting votes to those candidates who are contesting from Pakistan and unaware of issues and problems being faced by overseas,” Siraj proposed the formula while addressing the Pakistani community in Doha, Qatar.
He also demanded the government to withdraw taxes on Roshan Pakistan account and a personal phone call by an overseas to his/her family in Pakistan. Siraj regretted that working community in many cases was deprived from their wages and they were not provided legal aid by the concerned embassies to get their rights from employers.
Similarly, he said, the Pakistani community was not being provided different facilities promised to them as per law. The Pakistani embassies should ensure full support and cooperation to the community, he said, adding it was duty of the government to protect the rights of those who provided life to the country’s economy.
Meanwhile, JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif said Sirajul Haq will return to Pakistan on Saturday night and address the JI Youth long march in Islamabad on Sunday. He said the long march will be historic as thousands of unemployed youth was participating in it.
