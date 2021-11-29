Under-21 Games to start in Peshawar today

PESHAWAR: Teams from all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have reached Peshawar Sports Complex for the Under-21 Games.

Around 5,000 athletes are participating in 10 different disciplines.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is expected to inaugurate the games today (Monday).

The U-21 Games will start on Monday and will continue for five days. All arrangements in this connection have been given final touches by the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The players of all 35 districts reached Peshawar and were provided accommodation in various hotels across Peshawar.

Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah said counters for the players had been established where they would receive their kits and transportation and other allowances in front of cameras.

The players in the past had complaints about TA/DA and receipt of kits.

They are now provided with kits and other items in the presence of the officials of the Directorate General, he said.

He said services of various associations have been secured for organising the games in a professional manner. Various committees have also been constituted to ensure facilities for the players.

The games included Judo, Karate, Wushu, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Hockey and Basketball.