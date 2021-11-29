 
Monday November 29, 2021
Peshawar

Awareness drive to treat TB patients

By APP
November 29, 2021

PESHAWAR: Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) would start outreach activities to create awareness among people about drug-resistant tuberculosis.

The teams would liaise with rural health and basic health centres to help build capacity and improve proper sample collection and transportation of those samples to the selected TB diagnostic facilities, said a press release issued here on Sunday.