Aqeel, Sarah win Shehryar Malik Memorial Tennis title

LAHORE: Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan and Sarah Mehboob won the men’s and ladies singles titles, respectively, in the 5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship that concluded here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday.

In men’s singles final, longest serving Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan outpaced M Abid Mushtaq by 6-4, 6-1. High quality tennis was witnessed during the final when two national players Aqeel and Abid were engaged in long rallies and powerful shots.

In the first set, Aqeel faced tough resistance from his opponent before winning it 6-4. But Aqeel started the second set in an authoritative manner and didn’t allow his opponent play freely and won it 6-1, thus clinching the title for the fifth time in a row.

Sarah Mehboob, who just returned to national circuit after getting married, claimed the ladies singles title when she overwhelmed spirited Noor Malik 7-5, 6-2. Sarah secured another title in the ladies doubles, when she, partnering with Noor Malik (WAPDA), defeated Mariam Mirza and Zahra Suleman 6-3, 6-2.

Rashid Malik (ZTBL) and Fayyaz Khan beat Israr Gul (KP Police) and Arif Feroze 6-1, 5-7, 10-8 to clinch the seniors 50 plus doubles crown.

Abdullah Adnan won the boys under-18 title by outsmarting Sami Zeb 6-0, 6-4. The boys under-18 doubles title was claimed by Ahmad Nael/Haider Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon), who beat Hamid Israr/Hasam Khan 4-1, 4-2.

The girls under-18 title was won by Zahra Suleman (LGS Defence), who routed Ashtafila Arif 6-3, 6-1.

The boys under-16 title went to Bilal Asim (SICAS), who thumped Haider Ali Rizwan 6-2, 6-0.

The boys under-14 title was earned by Ahtesham Humayun, who beat Asad Zaman 6-4, 3-0 (rtd).

The boys under-14 doubles title was claimed by Ahtesham Humayun/Hussnain Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon), who toppled Asad Zaman/Shehryar Anees 4-1, 4-1.

The boys/girls under-12 final was won by Hamza Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon), who beat Omer Jawad 7-6, 3-6, 10-7.

The boys/girls under-12 doubles final, Hamza Ali Rizwan and Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Nabeel Ali Qayum and Abdur Rehman 1-4, 4-0, 10-6.

Abdur Rehman beat Hajra 4-2, 4-1 to win the boys/girls under-10 title.

The under-8 gold medal was secured by Mustafa Uzair Rana, silver by Aiman Rehan and bronze by Ahsan Bari. The under-6 gold medal was clinched by Ayesha Iqbal, silver by Daniyal Afzal Malik and bronze by Mamoon Bari.

Former Pakistan captain and legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas graced the occasion as chief guest while Pakistan tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi was guest of the honour.