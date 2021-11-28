National Hockey Stadium to have new turf soon

LAHORE: The turf of National Hockey Stadium will be changed in near future so that male and female players of the country can play on a brand new astro-turf and prepare themselves in a befitting manner for international events.
Punjab Director General Sports Javed Chohan said this in a statement on Saturday. “We are expanding the network of sports infrastructure across the province to provide best sports facilities to the talented youth of the province,” he added.
