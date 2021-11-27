Drugs recovered

MANSEHRA: The police on Friday seized a huge quantity of ice, heroin and charas during the ongoing crackdown against contrabands in the district.“We have arrested drug dealers and seized I kg each of heroin and ice drug and ten kg of charas,” Sajjad Khan, the district police officer, told reporters here.
PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Community Support Project organized a ceremony here on Friday for the distribution of cheques...
MARDAN: Dispute Resolution Council Chairman Haji Ihsanullah Bacha on Friday said that the DRC had resolved more than...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Bangash on Friday directed the officials of Health and other...
By Our correspondentMARDAN: District police on Friday recovered 6kg charas and arrested three drug pushers.District...
CHARSADDA: The Narcotics Eradication Team and the local police here on Friday recovered around 1,050 gram ice drug...
WANA: The residents here on Friday demanded the government to relocate the offices of the district administration,...