Saturday November 27, 2021
Peshawar

Drugs recovered

November 27, 2021

MANSEHRA: The police on Friday seized a huge quantity of ice, heroin and charas during the ongoing crackdown against contrabands in the district.“We have arrested drug dealers and seized I kg each of heroin and ice drug and ten kg of charas,” Sajjad Khan, the district police officer, told reporters here.