Dubai realtors enter Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Entering Pakistan's real estate market, Dubai-based Samana Developers and a subsidiary of the group signed a key partnership with H&S Real Estate Pakistan of multi-billion rupees investment in the country, a statement said on Friday.

The partnership has launched Emirates Developers, a new real estate development company incorporated in Pakistan. Emirates Developers will build mixed-used resort-themed communities in the tourist hotspots of Pakistan.

Consul-General of Pakistan to Dubai Hassan Afzal Khan, , along with officials of Consulate General of Pakistan, Samana Developers, and H&S Real Estate, witnessed the agreement signing ceremony.

While appreciating the strategic partnership, Hassan Afzal Khan said it was proud moment for them and for Pakistani community in Dubai.