Solar energy to help cut global warming: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan has said that solar energy will be instrumental in slowing down the process of global warming.

Speaking at a seminar here on Friday, the environment minister said that vehicular emissions contributed 43 percent among all factors to overall pollution. However, he added that the government had launched the policy of introducing electric cars and announced special incentives to the consumers with a view to reducing vehicular emissions to improve the environment.

The minister advocated the conversion of household energy and industrial equipment to solar energy. He said that net-metering was available for three-phase meters so far, adding that the Punjab government was going to make an agreement with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to allow distribution companies (DISCOs) to offer net-metering to consumers on single-phase meters as well. Later, Provincial Minister Muhammad Rizwan and Director Technical (Power), Punjab Energy Department, Muhammad Yasin distributed souvenirs among the participants.

PFA: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) uprooted thousands of kilograms of spinach, cultivated on 180-marla area in Sabzazar area here with sewerage and untreated waste water, during a crackdown here on Friday. A special team conducted a raid on the directions of PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana. The PFA officials also inspected other 350-marla land in the area. Naswana said farmers could cultivate non-edible crops such as bamboos, flowers and indoor plants with untreated waste-water, but not vegetables.

Farewell: The Academic Staff Association (ASA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged a farewell ceremony in the honour of Chairman Department of Poultry Production Prof Dr Athar Mahmud on his retirement, here Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the event while Deans, Directors, Chairpersons, ASA faculty members, Syndicate members, Advance Studies and Research Board members and Academic Council members were present, said a press release. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad lauded the services and contributions of Dr Athar Mahmud to UVAS, especially for the development of Department of Poultry Production at Ravi Campus.