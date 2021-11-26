Win for Islamabad in Disabled T20 Cricket

KARACHI: Islamabad team for disabled defeated Peshawar to qualify for the final of the ICRC SAF 7th National Disabled T20 Cricket Championship at the Bhutto Ground Thursday.

Organised by Pakistan Feasibility Disabled Cricket Association, Islamabad beat Peshawar by 73 runs following a one-sided contest and advanced into the title match.

Islamabad scored 194 runs for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs. Adil Abbasi smashed 89 off 63 balls with the help of eight fours and two sixes while Mohammad Noman struck 65 of 48 balls. Both the players put on 168 runs for the first wicket which laid the foundation for a big win. Nahar Alam and Osama took one wicket each for Peshawar.

In reply, Peshawar were bowled out for 121. Adeel Khan hit 30 off 17 balls with the help of six fours. Wajid Alam chipped in with 21 runs. Waqif Shah from Islamabad was the wrecker-in-chief taking 5-13 including a hat-trick. Zubair Khan took two wickets for 17 runs. Waqif Shah was declared Man of the Match.