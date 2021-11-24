Pakistan take on Germany as Junior Hockey World Cup begins

KARACHI: Pakistan will play their first match of FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup against Germany in Bhubaneswar, India, on Wednesday (today).

Pakistan have been clubbed in Pool D with Germany, Argentina and Egypt.

Germany's players recently played in Tokyo Olympics. They have been playing against other countries as well. "It will be very difficult for the Green-shirts to beat Germany but some of the players have been part of Pakistan senior team. This is something that can help Pakistan," said a former player. "PHF’s selection committee dropped some players from the senior team a couple of years ago and replaced them some junior players keeping in mind the future requirement. Now they are also part of Pakistan junior team," he said.

Besides, all players have played extensively in domestic competitions throughout 2021. They have also participated in training camps from time to time.

PHF organised a number of domestic competitions when due to Covid-19, traveling to other countries was not possible.

Before going to India, they played four matches series against Pakistan seniors and after reaching India, the Green-shirts played two practice matches, one against Chile and the other against Canada. They defeated the former 3-0 and the lattter 1-0. But they missed goal scoring chances against Canada, said a former Olympian.

If they sustained the pressure of international hockey, played with a brave heart, avoided missing chances, and consolidated their defense against Germany, they could surprise their opponents, said the Olympian.

Talking to 'The News', PHF secretary Asif Bajwa avoided making predictions but said the players had the ability to give tough time to any strong team.

The PHF secretary was of the view that Pakistan's pool was tough as Argentina were also strong. Egypt might not be as strong as Germany and Argentina but they were not weak either, he added.

The hockey enthusiasts can watch the matches live through the app of FIH.

Five countries have dominated the event's history. Germany are the most successful team, having won the tournament six times followed by India, who have won the tournament two times. Argentina, Australia and Pakistan have won the tournament once each. Pakistan were the runners up in 1993, and took the third position in 1982, 1985 and 1989.