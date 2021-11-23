PR CCM given additional charge

LAHORE: Chief Commercial Manager (CCM) Pakistan Railways Mian Tariq Latif has been given additional charge of Divisional Superintendent Railway Lahore on Monday.
After assuming the charge of DS Railway Lahore Division, Mian Tariq said that all resources would be utilised to run the trains on time. We will do our best as a team to provide better travel facilities to the passengers, he said. He further said that the hardworking and competent staffers would be encouraged fully while strict action will be taken against those who are negligent in their duties.
