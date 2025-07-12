WhatsApp to roll out typing indicator upgrade for group chats

This representational image shows a person texting via WhatsApp. — Unsplash

WhatsApp is enhancing its group chat experience with a new typing indicator feature that reveals the number of users typing simultaneously, aiming to provide users with a better understanding of real-time group activity.

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature is currently available to some beta testers in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.20.17 update, which is available on the Google Play Store.

Previously, Meta's popular instant messaging app only displayed one participant's name in the chat list, leaving others unaware of ongoing conversations unless they opened the chat.

However, the new update allows for a more dynamic interaction, as the new indicator states how many people are currently composing messages, such as "2 people typing", eliminating the need for users to enter the chat.

This screenshot shows the new WhatsApp update. — WABetaInfo

This improvement fosters more engaging and timely conversations for users. It is especially useful in busy groups, where several people might be composing replies at once.

However, it's important to note that this enhanced feedback applies only to typing activity. If multiple users are recording voice messages at the same time, WhatsApp will still display only one participant's name in the chat list, just like before.

If multiple participants are typing at once, it suggests that several messages are about to be sent. This context can help users decide whether to open the chat immediately or check back later.

This visibility can also help users understand when a group is especially active, potentially in response to something important. For those who are busy, it can be a clear sign to wait before opening the chat, knowing that the conversation is still unfolding.

The new feature will be rolled out to even more people over the coming weeks.