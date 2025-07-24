PTA warns public over fraudulent courier texts seeking OTPs

This representational image shows a person texting on a smartphone. — Unsplash

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a public advisory, warning citizens about a significant increase in fraudulent messages masquerading as legitimate courier service notifications.

These deceptive messages are designed to trick recipients into revealing sensitive information, primarily through the sharing of verification codes. According to the PTA, these scam messages typically prompt users to enter verification codes received via SMS or popular messaging applications.

The authority strongly cautioned that complying with these requests poses a serious risk of unauthorised digital access, potentially allowing malicious actors to gain control over individuals' personal information and various digital accounts.

The authority clarified that genuine courier companies do not require customers to input such codes to receive their parcels.

In a press release, the PTA reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding consumers from online fraud and advised the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of such messages before taking any action.

Similarly, banks also advise customers never to share OTP codes with anyone claiming to represent their bank or the central bank.