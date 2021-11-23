Bilawal briefed on proposed amendments to LG law

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that elected local government representatives have to mandatorily perform their role to instantly resolve the problems of the people.

He stated this on Monday while chairing a meeting at the Bilawal House. The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab who briefed Bilawal about the local government system of the province.

The PPP chief was briefed on the occasion that a renewed local government system was being prepared in the province, under which the powers of elected municipal representatives would be expanded. The meeting was told that amendments would be made in the existing local government law to beef up the municipal system of the province.