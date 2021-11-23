Murad invites Balochistan CM to resolve water issues

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah conferred with Balochistan Chief Minister Kudus Bizenjo by telephone on Monday and invited him to discuss water issues and settle them amicably in early December.

The water shortage issue in Balochistan was raised by Mir Changez Khan Jamali, the president of the PPP Balochistan, who called on him Shah at the CM House in Karachi. Shah said the people of Balochistan were our brothers as most of them lived in Karachi, Jacobabad and Sukkur. “I want to say that Sindh is the second home of the people of Balochistan, so how can we take their water? We want to accommodate them,” he said.

The chief minister said that when the water level at the Sukkur Barrage remained low, the Kirthar/Jhal Magsi Canal could not take water. “During water shortages, not only Balochistan but Sindh also face a water shortage crisis,” he said.

Shah talked to his counterpart in Balochsitan, Qudus Bizenjo, and invited him to have a meeting with him along with experts of both the provinces and discuss how the issue of the water shortage could be settled.

The Balochistan CM thanked Shah for taking personal interest to resolve the persisting water issue in the province. Changez jamali also thanked the Sindh chief minister for showing courtesy in this regard.