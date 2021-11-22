Imran should apologise to people for gas crisis: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his concern over the gas crisis in the country, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is making lives of people miserable after continuously creating crisis after crisis.

In a statement released on Sunday, the PPP chairman regretted that peoples’ stoves had turned cold while ministers, instead of making an effort to avert the gas crisis, were seen busy holding polemics. He said that Imran Khan was constantly generating one crisis after another and the only solution to rid of all these crises was to get rid of the PTI government.

He asked Imran Khan to tender an apology to citizens who could not cook their meals due to the shortage of gas, adding that had the government made an order for the LNG supply on time, there would not have been any gas crisis in the country.

He also said that if the government had completed the Pak Iran gas pipeline project initiated by the PPP government, the country would not have to confront the energy crisis. The PPP chairman lamented that Imran Khan had made a manifold increase in the gas price but it was out of people’s reach. “Thanks to the inept government, which has failed to tackle the gas crisis many industries could not realize their export orders,” Bilawal derided.