Baloch Club, Quetta Zorawar reach semis

KARACHI: Baloch Club and Quetta Zorawar qualified for the semi-finals of the Balochistan edition of the Ufone 4G Balochistan Football Cup here in Quetta.

Baloch Club faced DFA Khuzdar in the first Super 8 match of the tournament at Ayub Stadium. Baloch Club’s Kamran scored a goal in the 10th minute. Baloch Club took just 11 minutes to solidify their hold on the match when Zahid scored the second goal in the 21st minute.

Kamran returned for another sensational goal in the 40th minute. DFA Khuzdar’s attempts to make a comeback seemed to materialise when Jalil scored in the 44th minute but the team couldn’t go all the way and lost the match 3-1.

In the second match, DFA Panjgur took on Quetta Zorawar Club at the same venue. Both teams launched ferocious attacks while valiantly defending their goalposts. Quetta Zorawar Club’s Ali Raza successfully sent the ball whizzing to the oppositions’ net to send the packed stadium into a frenzy. DFA Panjgur attempted to bounce back but fell short to lose match 1-0.

The next two Super 8 matches will be played on Monday (today) at Ayub Stadium between Muslim Club Chaman and DFA Turbat at 1pm. DFA Quetta United meet DFA Zhob at 3pm. All the winners of the Super 8 matches will meet for semi-finals at the same venue on November 24. The final will be played at Ayub Stadium on November 25.