Bilawal says time for ‘selected’ PM to get worried now

NOWSHERA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday the three- years rule of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had brought disaster for the country, adding it was time for “selected” Prime Minister Imran Khan to get worried now.

“Selected Prime Minister Imran Khan has ignored the masses and only served his selectors,” said the PPP chief while speaking at a public meeting at Manki Sharif town where the brother of Federal Minister for Defence and PTI Member Provincial Assembly Liaquat Khattak and his son Ahad Khattak announced joining the PPP along with supporters.