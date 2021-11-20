2 gangs of car lifters busted; cars, bikes recovered in Mardan

MARDAN: The police busted a gang of car-lifters and recovered three cars and eight motorbikes while another gang of robbers was busted and stolen jewellery, cash amount and other items recovered from them, an official said here on Friday.

Addressing to a news conference, SP-Operations Muhammad Qais Khan stated that District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah took notice of the incidents of robbery, car lifting and theft in the city circle recently and constituted a special team to investigate the incidents and arrest the culprits.

He added that the police arrested 3 members of the car-lifting gang. The accused were identified as Nawaz, a resident of Bajaur and currently living in Sheikh Yasin Town Mardan, Sajjad, a resident of Bajaur, and Jamil, a resident of Amangarh, Nowshera.

He said the police recovered three stolen cars, eight motorcycles and three mobile phones from them. He added that the arrestees had also disclosed the names of their other accomplices, who would be arrested too.

Separately, the city police arrested Sahibzada, a resident of Utmanzai, Charsadda for lifting motorcycles and robbing houses. The cops recovered 5 tolas gold ornaments, 3 watches and Rs3,70,000 cash from him. Also, the police also arrested Khanzeb, a resident of Umarzai, Charsadda and recovered seven motorcycles stolen from different areas including a Honda-125 lifted from the city.

Public forum in Takhtbhai: Meanwhile, a public forum was held in Takhtbhai where the local residents presented a number of problems. On the occasion, DSP Khanzeb said that DIG and DPO Mardan instructed the officials to hold public forums as per the vision of IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari to bridge the gap between police and public.

He said that actions were being taken against usury, drugs and land mafia throughout the district. He also asked the local residents to cooperate with the police by pointing out criminals.

On the suggestion of several participants, the officer asked the cops to start patrols in the area.