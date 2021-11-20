Minister hails approval of Journalists Protection Bill

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Kamran Khan Bangash has said that the approval of the Working Journalists Protection Bill by the Senate was a historic step that would help the journalists to get their due rights.

He said approval of the bill is the fulfilment of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment for the freedom of press and protection of journalists.

The provincial minister further said that on the directive of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, all possible steps were being taken for the protection and welfare of journalists in the province. Minister Kamran Bangash expressed these views in a statement issued from his office on Friday.

He said that with this bill, more work would be done for the welfare of the journalist community. Journalists are the most valuable asset of the news agencies, therefore their security and protection is very essential for the whole nation, he added.

He said that working journalists are the backbone of the media industry and this law would bring about a revolutionary change in the overall condition of the working journalists.

The provincial minister further said that the Journalist Protection Bill was a sign of the government’s commitment to a free media.

“Across the country and especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, I congratulate all the journalists on this occasion,” he added.