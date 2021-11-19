PPP rally will be staged at all costs in Nowshera today: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PTI government is trying to block party rallies in Nowshera today (Friday) and in Peshawar on November 30 but these rallies will be staged at all costs.

“If ruling party’s public gatherings can be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, then why can’t the PPP hold public meetings but if attempts were made to harass the people under the guise of banning rallies, then there will be “Dama Dam Mast Qalandar”, he said in a meeting with a delegation of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial leadership. They discussed the political situation and LB election issues.

Bilawal was briefed by the PPP KP leadership on the details of the public gatherings to be held on November 19 in Nowshera and November 30 in Peshawar. They told him that the administration has not given permission for the public gathering in Peshawar and obstacles are being raised regarding the public gathering in Nowshera.

Bilawal directed the leadership of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to intensify the public contacts campaign with regard to LB elections. PPP chairman was accompanied by Farhatullah Babar and Faisal Karim Kundi during the meeting at Zardari House.