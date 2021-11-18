UAE delegation to visit Iran soon: officials

DUBAI: A top delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will visit Tehran soon as the Gulf state works to de-escalate tensions with Iran, senior Iranian and Gulf officials told a British wire service on Wednesday.

A Gulf official said a high-level delegation is expected to visit Teheran soon but they declined to confirm whether UAE's top national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan would lead the visit.

Sheikh Tahnoon is a brother of the country’s de facto ruler Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and chairman of state investor ADQ. A senior Iranian official said an Emirati official would visit soon but declined to give more details.