Furniture dealer shot dead in Mardan

MARDAN: A furniture trader was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Saranjam Khan Market in Bughdada locality in the city on Wednesday.

Forty-year old furniture dealer Ibrahim Khan was going home after closing down his outlet when gunmen targeted him at Bughdada locality.

The relatives and the local residents staged a protest against the killing of a furniture dealer and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

The protesters placed the body on the road and chanted slogans against district administration and police.