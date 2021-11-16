Three dead, seven wounded in Islamabad Expressway accident

ISLAMABAD: More than three people were dead and about seven wounded critically on the Islamabad Expressway when three speedy vehicles collided and overturned near I/8 Flyover late on Monday night.

The recklessly-driven vehicles racing from Zero Point to Faizabad rammed into each other near I/8. People took out bodies and the injured trapped in the crushed vehicles and shifted them to the PIMS hospital where most of them were in a critical condition.

The Rescue 1122 confirmed the report when contacted by this correspondent, saying that the rescuers shifted three bodies to the PIMS. Traffic remained suspended for more than two hours after the accident.