No letup in overcharging on perishable items

LAHORE: There is no relief to the public from overcharging on the perishable items as the administrative officers believe that the public is used to it.

Some of the district administrative officials deputed on price checking duties on a daily basis pointed out that besides price checking many other responsibilities were assigned to them to complete on priority. Thus, the price checking remained the least concern. Their focus remains to meet the target of fine collection. They admitted that vendors across the City were openly overcharging the customers but there was no mechanism to check it. For example, the roadside vendors sell lower grade items and rotten fruits and vegetables by mixing it with normal quality items. Mainly these vendors start business late at afternoon and continue till midnight, especially fruit vendors. Similarly, the vegetable vendors at their permanent shops in different localities or push carts also openly overcharged the buyers. Further, they sell different grades and quality vegetables at A-grade price while the public is compelled to buy it from them.

Similarly, chicken and meat sellers have their permanent shops and overcharge the consumers while the administration despite knowing the situation keeps the eyes close, giving them free hand for overcharging. This exposes the poor writ of the government and its priorities to the public issues.

Official price of live chicken was increased by Rs 22 per kg and fixed at Rs231 per kg, while it was sold at Rs240 to Rs260 per kg. Chicken meat price was raised by Rs26 per kg and fixed at Rs 335 per kg, but sold Rs350 to Rs530 per kg.

Price of potato, soft skinned new A-grade, was reduced by Rs7 per kg and fixed at Rs65 to Rs68 per kg, but sold at Rs100 per kg. B-grade potato rate was fixed at Rs60 to Rs63 per kg, but sold at Rs80 per kg. Potato, sugar free A-grade, rate was fixed at Rs45 to Rs47 per kg, but sold at Rs70 to Rs80 per kg, B-grade potato rate was fixed at Rs 40 to42 per kg but mixed quality potatoes were sold at Rs60 per kg. Potato, white, price was fixed at Rs29 to Rs31 per kg, but sold at Rs 40to Rs50 per kg.

A-grade onion price was increased by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs40 to Rs42 per kg, but sold at Rs60 per kg, B-grade at Rs 34 to Rs36 per kg, but sold at Rs45 to Rs50 per kg, and C-grade at Rs30 to Rs32 per kg, but sold at sold at Rs40 per kg.

Bitter gourd rate was increased by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs80 to Rs83 per kg, but sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per kg. Spinach rate was reduced by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs30 to Rs32 per kg, but sold at Rs40 to Rs50 per kg. Carrot, Chinese, price was raised by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs140 to Rs145 per kg, but sold at Rs200 per kg. Carrot, local, rate was reduced by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs60 to Rs62 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg.

The prices of different varieties of apples were fixed at Rs56 to Rs170 per kg, but B-grade apples were sold at Rs80 to Rs140 per kg, and A grade at Rs200 to Rs240 per kg. A-category banana price was increased by Rs3 per dozen and fixed at Rs73 to Rs76 per dozen, but sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per dozen. B and C category rates was fixed at Rs42 to Rs44 per kg and Rs33 to Rs35 per dozen, respectively, but sold at Rs60 to Rs70, and Rs40 to Rs50 per dozen.

Pomegranate, Qandhari, rate was unchanged at Rs185 to Rs190 per kg, but sold at Rs150 to Rs250 per kg. Pomegranate, Bedana, rate was further increased by Rs15 per kg and fixed at Rs345 to Rs355 per kg, but sold at Rs 450 to Rs600 per kg. Pomegranate, Danedar, rate was raised by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs220 to Rs230 per kg, but sold at Rs320 to Rs340 per kg.