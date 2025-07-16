Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp to reunite with Robert Eggers’ in ‘Werwulf’

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp to star in Robert Eggers’ in ‘Werwulf’ after Nosferatu

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to reunite with director Robert Eggers for another chilling tale.

After working together on Nosferatu, the actor will return for Eggers’ upcoming horror project Werwulf, with Lily-Rose Depp also in talks to join the cast.

The film, which Eggers co-wrote with frequent collaborator Sjón, is scheduled to hit theaters in North America on Christmas Day 2026.

While story details are being kept tightly under wraps, the title hints that this time, the focus may shift from vampires to another classic creature of the night, werewolves.

Taylor-Johnson and Depp both starred in Eggers’ 2024 gothic hit Nosferatu, which became the filmmaker’s most successful project to date.

In that film, Depp portrayed a young woman haunted by the vampire Count Orlok, played by Bill Skarsgård, while Taylor-Johnson appeared as Friedrich Harding, a skeptic of the undead.

Taylor-Johnson was recently seen in 28 Years Later, adding to a long list of credits that includes Kraven the Hunter, The Fall Guy, Bullet Train, Tenet, Nocturnal Animals, and Godzilla.

Depp’s body of work spans titles like Wolf, Silent Night, Voyagers, The Dancer, The King, and HBO’s The Idol.

The casting news was first reported by Nexus Point News, confirming the buzz around what could be another eerie and stylish entry in Eggers’ horror legacy.