One dead as two quakes hit Iran

TEHRAN: Two strong earthquakes struck southern Iran within an hour on Sunday, killing at least one person and sparking scenes of panic, official sources said.
The 6.4 and 6.3 magnitude earthquakes hit at 15-km in Hormozgan province, the Iranian seismological centre said. A 22-year-old man was killed by a falling electricity pole, Iranian Red Crescent chief Mehdi Valipour told state television.
He said several teams have been deployed to assess the damage. The public broadcaster aired live footage from the area showing trucks stopped on the road, having been shaken by the tremor.
Walls of buildings cracked in the southern port city Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province, local governor Azizollah Konari told journalists. "The earthquakes lasted a long time and frightened people," state television said.
DAMASCUS: China donated 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday to war-torn Syria, which has one of the world’s...
TUNIS: Thousands of Tunisians gathered near the country’s parliament on Sunday to protest a presidential power grab...
WASHINGTON: With US President Joe Biden’s poll numbers slumping under a surge in inflation, top administration...
LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Sunday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene in the...
BANGKOK: Thousands of Thais took to the streets of the capital on Sunday demanding reforms of the monarchy, defying a...
WASHINGTON: The United States urged Cuban authorities on Sunday to lift a ban on protests ahead of planned...