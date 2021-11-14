Early completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project stressed

LAHORE : President Islami Tehrik Pakistan (ITP) Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi has demanded the government complete Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project, calling its early completion in the national interests to provide cheap gas to fuel starving country.

In a statement on Saturday, he said Iran-Pak gas pipeline should not have been ignored under any circumstances since it would provide cheaper gas for industrial and domestic sectors and help overcome gas crisis. The veteran leader of Shia school of thought, whose party had been component of defunct religio-political alliance MMA (Muttahida Majlis Amal), said Iran has completed 90 per cent work on this project and Pakistan has yet to do its part.

Allama Sajid Naqvi said rising inflation and gas shortages have multiplied people’s problems in the country, stoves of the poor have turned cold and the country's industry has almost shut down. He said recently two-high level political and military delegations of Iran visited Pakistan but nothing came up regarding Pak-Iran gas pipeline which is causing concern among people. He urged the rulers to find a diplomatic solution to the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project keeping in view the plight of people.