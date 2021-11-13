‘Peshawar Police settled 600 disputes in current year’

PESHAWAR: To improve law and order and bring an end to enmities, over 600 disputes have been settled by the capital city police during the current year, said an official on Friday.

Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan told reporters that all the police stations as well as senior officers had been tasked to settle disputes in their areas to avert law and order situation.

“The cops, on the directives of Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, have successfully held over 600 jirgas to settle disputes in their areas,” he added. The CCPO said special focus was being given to the issue that had claimed hundreds of lives in the past. He added the regular police as well as dispute resolution councils of the KP Police were being involved to resolve any dispute in an area.

The official appreciated the efforts and support of elders in holding these jirgas and resolving the disputes. Police across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were tasked by the IGP with documenting the blood feuds and involving the DRCs as well as local elders to settle rivalries that claim lives daily.

Many have asked that the district administration, the police and the dispute resolution councils need to be tasked to jointly develop a mechanism that help settle hundreds of enmities that have claimed several lives and pose a constant threat to the law and order situation.

As most of the enmities are caused by the land disputes, the government needs to fix the record of the revenue department and take actions against all those responsible for any wrongdoing or negligence.